Coca-Cola’s thirst to improve SA’s water security is paying off

Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) has long recognised its moral and commercial responsibility to use water wisely in its manufacturing processes, and to play a significant role in helping to improve SA’s water security.

The Coca-Cola Water Stewardship Strategy 2030 is based on the reasoning that water is an important form of “capital” for the company as it is the main ingredient in its beverages.

“Contrary to what some believe, SA is water-scarce and our country is prone to droughts. Scientists say climate change is expected to make this worse. While we are lucky to have access to clean running water, for many communities accessing water for daily use remains an ongoing struggle,” says Nozicelo Ngcobo, public affairs, communication & sustainability director at CCBSA.

A three-pronged approach

Globally, the business has adopted a three-pronged strategy to sustainable, efficient water usage, which is focused on regenerative operations, partnering with others to improve watershed health, and enhancing the water resilience of the communities in which the company operates.

“Regenerative operations are intended to reduce local shared water challenges by complying with Coca-Cola’s water stewardship requirements to prevent water wastage, reduce the amount of water being used and safely discharge water, as well as achieve regenerative water use by reducing, reusing, recycling and replenishing within our operations,” says Ngcobo.