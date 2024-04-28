How to... use e-learning to back your sales team
Even the most experienced sales professionals and partner resellers need ongoing training to improve engagement, productivity, performance and revenue
For many companies, e-learning is for onboarding sessions, product training and compliance, but the training can also help to retain these crucial employees.
“Look at any sales professional’s CV and you’ll notice how often they change jobs. Global studies show that sales professional turnover is three times higher than all other jobs. [This is] not always because of unmet sales targets but also from burnout and disengagement. Even the most experienced sales professionals and partner resellers need ongoing training to improve engagement, productivity, performance, and revenue,” says Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an eLearning consultancy. ..
