Half a million workers have taken up share ownership in their companies, says state
Firms expand schemes to benefit staff, conference hears
28 April 2024 - 06:10
The government says its push to advance employee ownership is bearing fruit as more than 500,000 workers have benefited from share ownership plans in the past 20 years.
The schemes enabling staff to take up stakes in the companies they work for has gathered momentum as business strives to meet broad-based BEE as well as Competition Commission requirements for mergers and takeovers which consider levels of employee ownership. It also contributes to scores under the BBBEE codes of good practice...
