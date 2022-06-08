Protect your business against any risk with tailor-made insurance
With sufficient insurance cover in place, your business can withstand unforeseen events such as property loss, damage and theft, says Discovery Insure
From the moment it opens its doors, a business faces a number of unforeseen risks. Your business is no different. The good news is that with the right business insurance in place, you won’t feel the pinch of recovery expenses and costly litigation.
Why insure your business?
Forecasting your business’s financial future is important, but safeguarding it against unpredictable events is even more critical.
With sufficient insurance cover in place, your business can withstand unforeseen events such as property loss, damage and theft. It will also be protected against the ever-evolving risks of the 21st century.
“If you choose the right type of insurance for your business, you can give all your attention to what you do best — operating and growing a productive, profitable and rewarding business for years to come,” says Lana Ross, Discovery Business Insurance’s COO.
Find your perfect fit
Most business owners invest a great deal of time and effort in differentiating their products and service offering from that of their competitors. However, few are as dedicated in finding the best possible insurance solution for their specific industry’s business needs.
Because no two businesses are alike, stock-standard insurance policies and risk solutions are no match for tailor-made business insurance. Choosing an insurance solution that is designed to meet your specific needs can be a game-changer. This applies to any industry, whether you run a restaurant, work in health care, run a fleet of heavy commercial vehicles, are a fuel retailer, or operate in the legal and accounting arena.
Choose protection that keeps up with fast-growing risks
Every business could benefit from having liability insurance. This insurance protects your business in the event of a lawsuit or any third-party claim.
This means that you will be protected against losses if you are legally responsible for paying third-party compensation because of your actions or negligence — or the actions of anyone acting on behalf of your business.
Threats such as cyber, reputational and legal risks are expanding because of the world’s rapid technological advancements. It is crucial to choose an insurance partner that can keep abreast of the technological landscape and help you best manage the evolving risks.
“South Africans lose at least R2.2bn to internet fraud and phishing attacks every year. In response to this alarming statistic, Discovery Business Insurance offers cyber cover to protect businesses against losses relating to an insured cyber event. And, because rapid reaction minimises damages and loss, expert partner AVeS Cyber Security offers immediate remote assistance after a cyber breach. This ensures that a client’s system can be restored quickly,” says Ross.
Accidents happen, both in life and in business. Making sure your business has comprehensive cover against all major risks will give you peace of mind. With the right insurance partner on board, you can do more than just manage the risk of your business — you can grow your business too.
For more about innovative business cover for modern-day risks, contact Discovery Business Insurance today.
This article was paid for by Discovery Insure.