Simple tips to make your home energy efficient and ready for winter

Winter seems to be sneaking up quickly this year, and as we prepare for the colder months it is important to make sure our homes are in good condition.

The change from warm summer weather to the cool air, colourful autumn leaves and longer nights is upon us.

Preparing for such times means making sure you and your family stay warm, and ensuring your house is in good condition to withstand the effects of colder weather.

It is also important to consider alternative and innovative ways to keep our home warm, given the environmental changes, load-shedding and the rising price of fuel and electricity.

Here are some easy tips to keep your house in good condition:

1. Clean your gutters

As the seasons change and the autumn leaves fall, it's a good idea to check your gutters for debris. Try to remove as much as you can with your hands, and then use a garden hose to spray away any remaining dust and dirt. This will prevent the gutters from being clogged which causes damp, mould and potential damage.

2. Check the roof and ceilings

As we say goodbye to the summer rain, it is the right time to check your roof for any damage and fix leaks. This will ensure that the main structure of the house stays in good condition and prevents water damage and rot. This will save you a lot of money in the long run and ensure your house can withstand the next summer rains.

3. Check the windows and doors

Have you ever felt that breeze while sitting indoors with all the windows closed? A small crack in the window or a gap in the seal can cause an uncomfortable draught, making it difficult to keep the home warm. Seal off windows and block the gaps in the door frames.

4. Clean the fireplace

Nothing beats snuggling up by the fireplace on a cold winter's night. Before starting up your fire, clean out the ashtray, check that there is nothing obstructing the chimney and remove any flammable items around the fireplace.