The future of retirement must be reimagined as the 100-year life looms

Financing a 100-year life is not the only consideration; individuals should live a meaningful, healthy, rich life, says Scott. “In SA you have to find ways to get your current young and middle-aged citizens to be the healthiest ever ‘future old’ — healthy, active and financially secure in old age.”

We tend to think an ageing society is not an issue in SA where almost 40% of the population is under the age of 19. But the picture is more nuanced.

“In SA, the young for the first time ever can expect to become old — this is the first generation that will have a higher than 50% chance of getting old,” says Scott.

Shifting to a multi-stage life

Living longer means there are more productive hours available per life. Someone with a life expectancy of 70 years has around 124,800 productive hours available over their lifetime. The number of available productive hours increases by almost 100,000 hours, to 218,000, if you live to 100.

What do we do with all these extra hours? We start by rethinking the three-stage model of life — getting an education, working for 40-plus years, then retiring for 20 or so years. We may add stages such as part-time work, career transitions, or taking a midlife break to travel the world, says Scott.

This new type of life will change our thinking about savings, relationships, health and vitality, education, skills and careers, even our purpose. And financial advisers will need to support individuals through these changing needs.

Most critical is the need to fund a longer life — either by working for longer or saving more.

Retirement implications

In the three-stage life, with a life expectancy of around 80 years, you could work until 65 years while saving a manageable portion of your income towards retirement.