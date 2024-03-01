PODCAST | Does ESD have the desired impact on black-owned SMEs in SA?

Enterprise and supplier development (ESD) is one of the three priority elements of the BBBEE Scorecard, which provides a measure of a business's compliance with the country's BEE policies.

Touted as one of the most effective levers of BEE, the aim of ESD is to strengthen local procurement, enhance local supplier development programmes and increase financial support towards black entities. The big question, however, is whether ESD has the desired impact on black-owned SMEs in SA.

This is the topic for discussion in the fourth and final episode of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series, hosted by Andile Khumalo and featuring Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam's chief transformation officer, and Litha Kutta, co-chair of the ESD Community of Practice.

Listen to the podcast now: