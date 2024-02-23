Companies

PODCAST | How SA's BBBEE codes serve the youth

Listen to the third episode in a four-part series, which unpacks key insights from the pioneering Sanlam Transformation Gauge report

23 February 2024 - 09:25
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Sanlam Transformation Gauge report aims to provide a clear and accurate picture of the state of BBBEE and transformation in SA. Picture: 123RF/edhar
The Sanlam Transformation Gauge report aims to provide a clear and accurate picture of the state of BBBEE and transformation in SA. Picture: 123RF/edhar

Quarterly data released by Stats SA in May 2023 showed that the total number of unemployed South African youth stands at 4.9-million, which is 46.5% in comparison to the country’s overall official unemployment rate of 32.9%. 

Delving deeper into the data reveals that “youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 62.1% and 40.7% respectively”. Furthermore, about 3.7-million (36.1%) out of 10.2-million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training.

Given this, are the BBBEE codes — intended to ensure all South Africans are actively and deliberately included in the economy — doing enough to incorporate the youth as targeted beneficiaries? 

This is the topic for discussion in the third episode of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series, hosted by Andile Khumalo and featuring Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam's chief transformation officer, and Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Yes4Youth.

Listen to the podcast now:

Quarterly data released by Stats SA in May 2023 showed that the total number of unemployed South African youth stands at 4.9-million, which is 46.5% in comparison to the country’s overall official unemployment rate of 32.9%. 

Delving deeper into the data reveals that “youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 62.1% and 40.7% respectively”. Furthermore, about 3.7-million (36.1%) out of 10.2-million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training.

Given this, are the BBBEE codes — intended to ensure all South Africans are actively and deliberately included in the economy — doing enough to incorporate the youth as targeted beneficiaries? 

This is the topic for discussion in the third episode of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series, hosted by Andile Khumalo and featuring Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam's chief transformation officer, and Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Yes4Youth.

Listen to the podcast now:

About the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series

This informative four-part podcast aims to unpack key insights from the 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge report, researched by Krutham (formerly known as Intellidex) and published in partnership with Sunday Times Business Times.

Now in its third edition, it is the only consolidated, sector-focused research report that takes a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE. 

It aims to highlight what is working, what is not working, and how we can drive innovative solutions to reinvigorate our collective efforts to include all South Africans in our economy.

Click here to download the full 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge report.

Click here to watch a recording of the 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

LISTEN TO MORE OF THE SANLAM TRANSFORMATION GAUGE PODCAST:

PODCAST | Measuring transformation in terms of black ownership: has SA Inc come far enough?

SPONSORED | Listen to the second episode in a four-part series, which unpacks key insights from the pioneering Sanlam Transformation Gauge report
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Are racial biases still the main cause of poor transformation at the top of SA companies?

SPONSORED | Listen to the first episode in a four-part series, which unpacks key insights from the pioneering Sanlam Transformation Gauge report
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Popular Articles

Unlock your business’s full potential: how RMB Ventures maximises value creation

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Measuring transformation in terms of black ownership: has SA Inc come ...

Companies

PODCAST | Shifting to the cloud: costs savings and secure collaboration

Companies / Technology

PODCAST | Are racial biases still the main cause of poor transformation at the ...

Companies

PODCAST | How SA's BBBEE codes serve the youth

Companies