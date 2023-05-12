The secret to being a fearless business owner
As a business owner, you know the difficulty of building a company from scratch - the long hours, sleepless nights, constant worry about making payroll, and the stress of making sure everything runs smoothly. You've invested so much time, energy and money that the last thing you want is to see it all come crashing down.
Unfortunately, as a SA business owner, the threat of business failure is always present. Recessions, economic instability and outside forces can all conspire to bring down even the most successful companies.
But what if there was a way to protect your business from these threats? What if there was a way to create an impenetrable fortress around your company, making it impervious to hostile creditors and legal attacks?
The answer boils down to a secret I discovered more than 27 years ago.
I've been an entrepreneur all of my life, I have done and seen it all and experienced the highs and lows of doing business in SA. But in 1996, my life changed forever when I discovered the power of using trusts in a business structure.
The right business structure can do more than protect your company from external threats like load-shedding, riots, recessions and lockdowns. It can also help you pay less tax legally through SA Revenue Service-approved methods.
The right business structure is simple and easy to set up, plus the benefits outweigh any costs or inconveniences
By structuring your business in the right way, you can take advantage of tax incentives and deductions that you might not have been able to otherwise. This means more money in your pocket and more resources to invest back in your business to grow it.
But that's not all.
The right business structure can also help you retain your staff.
By setting up a structure that allows for great employee benefits, you can incentivize them to work harder, stay longer, and be more invested in the success of your company. When your employees are invested in your company, everyone wins.
Why aren't more business owners taking advantage of this amazing opportunity?
Many business owners don't know about the right business structure or how it works. They assume that it's too complicated or too expensive, or they just don't think it's worth the effort. But the right business structure is simple and easy to set up, plus the benefits outweigh any costs or inconveniences. Most of our clients have seen a 200:1 return of investment just by using our structure correctly.
Imagine being able to sleep soundly at night, knowing that your business is protected and that you're paying the least amount of tax possible. Imagine being able to attract and retain the best employees by offering them benefits that no other employer could offer. This is the power of the right business structure - and it's available to you right now.
I have created a short and free online training programme on how you can benefit from this incredible structure, because I want every business owner to find the success I have, and in doing so, help grow our economy in ways that the government never could.
About the author: Coert Coetzee is an entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Wealth Masters Club.
