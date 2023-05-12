The secret to being a fearless business owner

As a business owner, you know the difficulty of building a company from scratch - the long hours, sleepless nights, constant worry about making payroll, and the stress of making sure everything runs smoothly. You've invested so much time, energy and money that the last thing you want is to see it all come crashing down.

Unfortunately, as a SA business owner, the threat of business failure is always present. Recessions, economic instability and outside forces can all conspire to bring down even the most successful companies.

But what if there was a way to protect your business from these threats? What if there was a way to create an impenetrable fortress around your company, making it impervious to hostile creditors and legal attacks?

The answer boils down to a secret I discovered more than 27 years ago.

I've been an entrepreneur all of my life, I have done and seen it all and experienced the highs and lows of doing business in SA. But in 1996, my life changed forever when I discovered the power of using trusts in a business structure.

The right business structure can do more than protect your company from external threats like load-shedding, riots, recessions and lockdowns. It can also help you pay less tax legally through SA Revenue Service-approved methods.