Unfree enterprise reward

This glib, uninformed and obsequious praise of SA’s cartel-like companies and their CEOs hides the fact that the concentrated, uncompetitive and inefficient economy is harming growth, development and job creation. Linda Ensor’s article (Lack of competition in SA enables cartel conduct, October 6) quoted Competition Commission acting deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu as saying, "Cartels in SA are particularly damaging. They impose price premiums much higher than the world average of about 10%, sometimes reaching 100%."

In July the IMF’s David Lipton warned that it was not only government policy that was harming growth. High barriers to entry, protected industries and labour, and protective subsidies harm consumers and competition. There is widespread anticompetitive behaviour. South African companies have high profit margins, often 50% higher than in other countries.

It is in this unstable environment that people like Basson earn their stupendous salaries, and their silly remuneration committees think there’s nothing out of kilter. While company profits climb, the consumer is facing increasing debt, unemployment and social unrest.

In SA’s current environment it is outrageous for Shoprite and other companies to pay their officers these sums. It’s not that they allegedly earned it, but that it’s deemed an entitlement in an economy that’s not free, where the poor are screwed by monopolistic prices and only the financial elite and connected are benefiting.

While not agreeing with the #FeesMustFall movement and its methods, they’re showing a storm is coming. So I’m still amazed by the insensitivity and ignorance people like Cheiman, Basson and Christo Wiese ("I’m a businessman, not a politician") are displaying. Nothing prevents Basson from refusing the R50m bonus, which could be reinvested to benefit the business, employees and society at large, but I guess that’s not in their "white" monopoly capitalist hearts.

Thomas Johnson

Lansdowne