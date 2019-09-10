Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Our country cannot afford 10 more lost years President Cyril Ramaphosa will doom the economy to another decade of roaming in the wilderness if he fails to implement pro-growth structural reforms BL PREMIUM

Who said: “The tragedy of SA is that we like talking about growth instead of implementing policies that would drive growth”?

Was it Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, lamenting the government’s failure to implement the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for SA (AsgiSA) in 2006? Was it former finance minister Trevor Manuel in 2017, lamenting the government’s failure to properly implement the National Development Plan (NDP)? Or was it SA’s current finance minister, Tito Mboweni, in 2019, lamenting the government’s failure to embrace his new economic strategy?