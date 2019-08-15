JONATHAN JANSEN: Unisa’s dumbing-down signals it has no faith in black people

Most of the damage to our universities happens in plain sight. Right now, SA’s largest university is single-handedly destroying what is left of the academic project.

But let’s start at the beginning. Why does a society have universities? It is to engage the brightest young minds available through higher learning. It is to set the highest standards for research and teaching so that graduates are competitive in, and contribute to, a global knowledge economy. It is to create intellectual environments where research breaks new ground and merits publication in the world’s leading journals or by reputed scholarly presses.

A university is therefore not a sausage machine for producing automatons for the labour market, or narrow-minded technicians for the workplace. It is, rather, a place where a nation’s best teachers meet the smartest students in a laboratory of ideas to make sense of a complex world and improve the human condition. That is the academic project.

Somebody forgot to tell Unisa. In an effort to boost black appointments and others from “designated groups”, Unisa has decided that the university is merely a place of employment where academics are advanced racially in order to make the campus look like the country.

Every single university in SA works hard to advance black and women academics, given our apartheid history.

Almost all these institutions set the bar high and find ways of empowering young scholars to scale that bar through advanced training, assigned mentorship and all kinds of incentives such as paid leave for overseas placement. Except Unisa took the easier route — it dropped the bar so that the weakest academics can be promoted in the name of employment equity. It is, quite frankly, disgraceful, and the damage inflicted on a once great university incalculable.

As of June 2019, this is how you become an associate professor at Unisa: “PhD, 3 years teaching within Odel (Open distance e-learning), 2 research output in 3 years, 3 research output in 5 years and no supervision as supervision form part of the research output.” Now set aside for the moment the appalling use of language and let this sink in.