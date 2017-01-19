Want a happy retirement? Here are the three essential ingredients

Social interaction is highly complex and taps many areas of the brain at once, using a wide spectrum of neural activity. The complex neural stimulation created in social interaction therefore goes much further than the stimulus provided by brain teasers.

Therefore, for brain health, the worst thing for a retired person is to become isolated from other people, something that commonly results in brain deterioration. So the old Confucian saying that a used doorstop never rots can indeed be applied to brain health, though the “use” that is required must be of a social nature.

But that is not all. It turns out that the type of social activity also matters. Social activity geared towards serving others can be especially beneficial. Research shows pensioners involved in acts of service to a community, such as volunteering, are less likely to suffer from depression. This is because they experience a “meaning loop” in which creating value for others gives the provider a sense of being valued themselves, which in turn supports psychological wellbeing.

Think about our careers: work itself becomes a meaningful act because it creates value (not only monetary). We feel we make a difference to the entity we are working for or to those we work with or serve. That, in turn, is fulfilling and creates an important cycle of meaning in adult life. When we retire, we can lose that cycle, leading to melancholy or even mental health problems.

To counteract this, retirees need to contribute to others in some way. That keeps the meaning loop going and eliminates the feeling of no longer being valuable to the world. Volunteering in community centres or religious institutions can be powerful at this time of life. Others offer to teach or mentor younger people in a field in which they have expertise, and some create art, write or build things that others find beautiful or interesting.