Want a happy retirement? Here are the three essential ingredients
Exercise and a healthy diet are not enough to make your old age a happy and fulfilling time
Most people see their retirement as an opportunity to slow down from the rigours of working life. Unfortunately, for many this slowdown also brings deteriorating physical and mental health.
To continue a happy and fulfilling life, the usual advice is to maintain a healthy lifestyle (exercise and diet) and to keep the brain active. While that is sound advice, the latest research says it is the type of brain activity we engage in or the type of social interaction we sustain that makes all the difference.
This article examines the sorts of activities now recommended for maintaining brain health and increasing our sense of fulfilment and happiness in the “afternoon of life”, as Carl Jung called it.
It turns out that activities such as reading and doing puzzles like crosswords, sudoku or other brain teasers have only a minor effect on brain health in our later years. Research shows that a particular kind of brain activity is necessary for sustaining mental health in old age, and that is activity of a social nature. Those who maintain a high level of social interaction in their retirement are more likely to retain brain capability, with a clear correlation between the level of social interaction and the health of the brain.
Social interaction is highly complex and taps many areas of the brain at once, using a wide spectrum of neural activity. The complex neural stimulation created in social interaction therefore goes much further than the stimulus provided by brain teasers.
Therefore, for brain health, the worst thing for a retired person is to become isolated from other people, something that commonly results in brain deterioration. So the old Confucian saying that a used doorstop never rots can indeed be applied to brain health, though the “use” that is required must be of a social nature.
But that is not all. It turns out that the type of social activity also matters. Social activity geared towards serving others can be especially beneficial. Research shows pensioners involved in acts of service to a community, such as volunteering, are less likely to suffer from depression. This is because they experience a “meaning loop” in which creating value for others gives the provider a sense of being valued themselves, which in turn supports psychological wellbeing.
Think about our careers: work itself becomes a meaningful act because it creates value (not only monetary). We feel we make a difference to the entity we are working for or to those we work with or serve. That, in turn, is fulfilling and creates an important cycle of meaning in adult life. When we retire, we can lose that cycle, leading to melancholy or even mental health problems.
To counteract this, retirees need to contribute to others in some way. That keeps the meaning loop going and eliminates the feeling of no longer being valuable to the world. Volunteering in community centres or religious institutions can be powerful at this time of life. Others offer to teach or mentor younger people in a field in which they have expertise, and some create art, write or build things that others find beautiful or interesting.
Finally, there is a third and important element to happiness in the afternoon of life. Those who believe they are leaving a legacy for others to enjoy after they die can experience a deep sense of meaning in their later years. This can take the form of an endowment or work towards some public good that continues after they are gone.
There’s a curious irony here – we derive that feeling of wellbeing while we are alive, even though the fruits of our work may sometimes only be realised after we are gone.
These, then, are the three elements required for a healthy and fulfilling retirement – engage in social activity, serve others and leave a legacy.
However, an important fourth element underpins these: securing the financial independence to pursue the first three strategies. We must have the money to enable us in these activities. Those who are financially constrained after retirement are likely to be more isolated and dependent on others, which, as we have explained, is the opposite of what is required for well-being.
So, while thinking about giving something back once you are retired, never forget the importance of a solid financial plan in helping you make it a sun-filled afternoon.
Marc Kahn is the global head of HR, a clinical psychologist and a chartered business coach at Investec.
