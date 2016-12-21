Want to feel better about the world in 2017? Be a rational optimist

Cognitive psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky note that optimism increases persistence and commitment while one is looking to achieve a goal, and improves “the ability to tolerate uncontrollable suffering”. It “promotes persistence in the face of difficulties in diverse activities, ranging from the sale of insurance to competitive sports”.

They add that “confidence, short of complacency, is surely an asset once the contest begins. The hope of victory increases effort, commitment and persistence in the face of difficulty or threat of failure, and thereby raises the chances of success.”

Indeed, they note, this is particularly true in situations of heightened competitiveness or conflict, where one’s own confidence can actually undermine that of one’s opponent or competitor: “When maximal effort is exerted by both contestants, then it would appear that optimism offers a competitive advantage.

“In some competitive situations, the advantages of optimism and overconfidence may stem not from the deception of self, but from the deception of the opponent. This is how intimidation works – and successful intimidation accomplishes all that could be obtained by an actual victory, usually at a much lower cost.”

Lessons from recent history

Leaving aside the various arguments for and against optimism and what the best approach is in individual situations, the most compelling argument in favour of an optimistic view of the world comes from recent history itself.

Historian Steven Pinker, in his 2011 book The Better Angels of Our Nature, noted that, despite appearances to the contrary, the world was in fact becoming a less violent place.

On virtually every measure – war, mass killings, murder and sexual violence – Pinker noted declines since the Second World War. In an update of his book last year, Pinker points out that only one of these measures have worsened in recent times – civil war. In 2014, there were 11 such conflicts in the world, up from four in 2007. Yet the number remains well down on the 26 civil wars that raged in 1992.

Why then do things seem to be getting worse? One reason is that no one is interested in headlines about wars that did not happen or disasters that were averted. The availability of news in so many formats brings wars and violence in other parts of the world closer to us.