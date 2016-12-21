Want to feel better about the world in 2017? Be a rational optimist
Few measures make the point about optimism better than equity markets
Is the glass half full or half empty? It is a question that has occupied philosophical minds for thousands of years. Cases have been made for both an optimistic and pessimistic disposition in life, and we explore some of them here – before we come down on the side of what we shall call rational optimism.
Taking the glass-half-empty side for a moment, there is a great deal of research that shows how humans can be prone to overoptimism. Surveys regularly find that most people consider themselves of above-average intelligence or to be better than the average driver – which by definition cannot be correct overall.
Curbing one’s optimism may be the wiser strategy in many instances. Using the driving example, a lower estimation of one’s driving ability would make one more cautious on the road, leading to fewer accidents. Similarly, day traders could find their portfolios less susceptible to heavy losses from excessive risk taking.
Research by the American Psychological Association in 2013 found that people who harboured low expectations about the future tended to live longer, healthier lives than those with a rosier outlook. Worries about the future may encourage people to take precautions about their health, to stave off the likelihood of illness and disability in later years.
By the same token, there are benefits to adopting an optimistic approach in many life situations. Optimism is a powerful tool when it comes to problem solving, particularly in dealing with setbacks or hurdles along the way.
Cognitive psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky note that optimism increases persistence and commitment while one is looking to achieve a goal, and improves “the ability to tolerate uncontrollable suffering”. It “promotes persistence in the face of difficulties in diverse activities, ranging from the sale of insurance to competitive sports”.
They add that “confidence, short of complacency, is surely an asset once the contest begins. The hope of victory increases effort, commitment and persistence in the face of difficulty or threat of failure, and thereby raises the chances of success.”
Indeed, they note, this is particularly true in situations of heightened competitiveness or conflict, where one’s own confidence can actually undermine that of one’s opponent or competitor: “When maximal effort is exerted by both contestants, then it would appear that optimism offers a competitive advantage.
“In some competitive situations, the advantages of optimism and overconfidence may stem not from the deception of self, but from the deception of the opponent. This is how intimidation works – and successful intimidation accomplishes all that could be obtained by an actual victory, usually at a much lower cost.”
Lessons from recent history
Leaving aside the various arguments for and against optimism and what the best approach is in individual situations, the most compelling argument in favour of an optimistic view of the world comes from recent history itself.
Historian Steven Pinker, in his 2011 book The Better Angels of Our Nature, noted that, despite appearances to the contrary, the world was in fact becoming a less violent place.
On virtually every measure – war, mass killings, murder and sexual violence – Pinker noted declines since the Second World War. In an update of his book last year, Pinker points out that only one of these measures have worsened in recent times – civil war. In 2014, there were 11 such conflicts in the world, up from four in 2007. Yet the number remains well down on the 26 civil wars that raged in 1992.
Why then do things seem to be getting worse? One reason is that no one is interested in headlines about wars that did not happen or disasters that were averted. The availability of news in so many formats brings wars and violence in other parts of the world closer to us.
However, says Pinker, headlines are not a good guide to history: “People’s sense of danger is warped by the availability of memorable examples – which is why we are more afraid of getting eaten by a shark than falling down the stairs, though the latter is likelier to kill us. Peaceful territories, no matter how numerous, don’t make news, and people quickly forget the wars and atrocities of even the recent past.”
Similarly, poverty is in decline. According to The Economist magazine, about 1-billion people were lifted out of extreme poverty in the 20 years to 2010. The number of people living in extreme poverty over that period fell from 43% of the populations in developing countries to 21% (based on the broadly accepted measure for extreme poverty of subsiding on less than $1.25 a day – though there are still 1.1-billion people living below that level).
This goal has been achieved through growth and trade, specifically due to the rise of China as a major economic power over the past two decades as it embraced capitalism and started doing business with the rest of the world. China pulled 680-million people out of extreme poverty over the 30 years to 2010. Similarly, countries that trade with China have benefited from its growth – in Africa, South America and the rest of Asia.
While the next 20 years may be more challenging, a good start has been made. Investment in infrastructure and the drive to modernise and diversify economies will have benefits of their own.
Markets and trade have been the two positive drivers of human progress over the centuries, argues Matt Ridley in his book The Rational Optimist. Exchange, as much in ideas as in goods, allows for innovation and specialisation, which in turn drives progress and wellbeing. We noted above how the world has become less violent since 1950, yet even in the bloody 50 years before that, wellbeing improved.
“Despite the wars, in the half century to 1950, the longevity, wealth and health of Europeans improved faster than ever before,” Ridley notes.
Thanks to technological advances in healthcare, we are better at detecting cancer at an earlier stage and treating it successfully, says Ridley, while Malthusian doomsday scenarios about the world being unable to feed its burgeoning populations have been shown to be untrue. The Cold War, meanwhile, failed to deliver the nuclear Armageddon that so many feared. As an aside, Ridley is sanguine about climate change – time will tell if his view is justified.
Optimistic about equities
Few measures make the point about optimism better than equity markets. It has often been said that to be an equity investor one has to an optimist, and experience has borne out the wisdom of this approach, with some of the best returns coming after periods of deep gloom such as the Second World War.
One reason is the “creative tension” within stock markets. Investing in equities is effectively a bet on human innovation and on the processes of trade and the exchange of ideas that allow better companies to rise to the top.
In the words of Warren Buffett: “Over the long term, the stock market news will be good. In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts, the Depression, a dozen or so recessions and financial panics, oil shocks, a flu epidemic, and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497.”
Conclusion: things can only get better (if we’re rational about it)
We do not for one moment suggest naive optimism about the future. We acknowledge history is replete with great disasters or periods of misery, often driven by periods of poor government and weak policies (Japan’s underperforming equity market in the two decades after 1990 should be a salutary tale).
As Pinker notes (which in many ways resonates with the views of Ridley): “We need invoke no mysterious arc of justice or end of history to explain it [the decline in violence]. As modernity widens our circle of cooperation, we come to recognise the futility of violence and apply our collective ingenuity to reducing it.
“Though a few narcissistic despots and atavistic zealots stand athwart this current, history does not appear to be on their side.”
Our argument then is for rational optimism – one that takes into account the dangers of hubris, arrogance or overestimation of one’s abilities. We should not confuse optimism with wishful thinking. Being proactive, resourceful and having a common-sense approach to life allow us to take the considered risks that lead to achievement and wellbeing.
Investec Wealth & Investment advises many of South Africa’s foremost families, trusts and charitable foundations in the preservation and appreciation of their wealth. Click here for more information.
Patrick Lawlor is editor of publications and Neil Urmson is a wealth manager, both at Investec Wealth & Investment.
This article was paid for by Investec.
Please login or register to comment.