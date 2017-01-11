What the Tour de France teaches investors about marginal gains
A strategy that brought success to the British cycling team can benefit investors too
The concept of marginal gains – the idea that we can realise large improvements in performance over time by pursuing small, incremental gains – has been key to the success of Team Sky in the Tour de France. But the principle is as true for investment as it is for cycling.
I love the Tour de France. Also known by its nickname, “La Grande Boucle”, which means “big loop”, it is a metaphor for life with its ups and downs, highs and lows, successes and failures, heroes and villains.
One of the great recent success stories has been Team Sky, the British professional cycling team. They have won the last four out of five editions of the Tour.
Apart from the prodigious talents of Sir Bradley Wiggins (winner in 2012) and Chris Froome (winner in 2013, 2015 and 2016) and their supporting casts, much of Team Sky's success has been attributed to a simple principle known as “marginal gains” – a principle that is becoming commonplace not only in the world of elite sports but also across many other industries.
Marginal gains explained
In 2010, Sir Dave Brailsford was appointed as the new general manager and performance director for Team Sky. No British cyclist had ever won the Tour de France, but he was determined to change that.
Brailsford believed in a concept he called the “aggregation of marginal gains”, which he explained as “the 1% margin for improvement in everything you do”. If he improved every area related to cycling by just 1%, then those small gains would add up to remarkable success.
He started by optimising the things you would expect: the riders’ nutrition, their weekly training programmes, the bike seat designs, the weight of the tires and so on.
But Brailsford and his team didn’t stop there. They searched for 1% improvements in tiny areas most of us would overlook: looking for pillows that offered the best sleep and taking those along to hotels; finding the most effective type of massage gel; and teaching riders the best way to wash their hands to avoid infections.
Brailsford believed that if the team followed this strategy, then they would be in a position to win the Tour de France after five years. Instead they did it in two.
So what can we learn from his approach?
We have a tendency to overestimate the importance of one defining moment for success and to underestimate the value of making better but often small decisions daily.
While a single 1% improvement through a small decision isn’t notable (and sometimes not even noticeable from day to day), many of these accumulating over time can be meaningful. Equally, small but poor decisions can do harm over time.
Marginal gains and investment
If current market conditions are an indicator, not only could investors learn a lot from Brailsford and Team Sky’s approach regarding marginal gains, but such a strategy might even become necessary over the next few years.
The days of relying on a continually rising market or on standard or textbook trades may be over. Ironically, this comes at a time when more and more investors are investing in financial products or using financial advisers who rely solely on a continually rising market to achieve their goals. Meanwhile, slowing global growth and diverging central bank policies make for a backdrop that’s hard to read.
What marginal gains could make a difference to investment success?
Here are some suggestions, many of which investors will have heard before but are worth repeating.
1. Save consistently and increasingly
Worry less about squeaking out a bit more performance out of your investments or tweaking your asset allocation to increase your expected return. Rather think about ways to save more.
2. Invest consistently
Stay invested. Keep your composure during difficult markets – you will almost surely be rewarded for it.
3. Plan
Establish appropriate, realistic and manageable goals.
4. Manage expectations and behaviour
Minimise behavioural and cognitive biases that impede your progress and inhibit your success.
5. Allocate assets
The percentage allocation of cash among asset classes and investment vehicles within asset classes will have an enormous effect on the performance of your investment portfolio.
6. Manage costs and fees
A leading factor in the success or failure of any investment is fees. Every investor needs to count costs.
7. Rebalance your portfolio
Rebalance among investment types, such as an equity portfolio, to improve performance by taking advantage of mean reversion (whereby prices or returns move back to their long-term average).
Also rebalance across investment types (to return, for example, to a desired weighting of stocks and bonds) to make sure your portfolio is consistent with your risk tolerance.
Then rebalance portfolios to be as cost effective and tax efficient as possible.
Conclusion: success is not an event
You probably won’t find yourself in the Tour de France anytime soon, but the concept of aggregating marginal gains can be useful all the same.
An approach that aggregates marginal gains through a disciplined plan that targets high-quality investment opportunities will become increasingly important to achieving financial goals over the next several years.
Chapeau to marginal gains!
Investec Wealth & Investment advises many of South Africa’s foremost families, trusts and charitable foundations in the preservation and appreciation of their wealth. Click here for more information.
Patrick Duggan is a wealth manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.
This article was paid for by Investec.
