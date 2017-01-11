What the Tour de France teaches investors about marginal gains

So what can we learn from his approach?

We have a tendency to overestimate the importance of one defining moment for success and to underestimate the value of making better but often small decisions daily.

While a single 1% improvement through a small decision isn’t notable (and sometimes not even noticeable from day to day), many of these accumulating over time can be meaningful. Equally, small but poor decisions can do harm over time.

Marginal gains and investment

If current market conditions are an indicator, not only could investors learn a lot from Brailsford and Team Sky’s approach regarding marginal gains, but such a strategy might even become necessary over the next few years.

The days of relying on a continually rising market or on standard or textbook trades may be over. Ironically, this comes at a time when more and more investors are investing in financial products or using financial advisers who rely solely on a continually rising market to achieve their goals. Meanwhile, slowing global growth and diverging central bank policies make for a backdrop that’s hard to read.

What marginal gains could make a difference to investment success?

Here are some suggestions, many of which investors will have heard before but are worth repeating.

1. Save consistently and increasingly

Worry less about squeaking out a bit more performance out of your investments or tweaking your asset allocation to increase your expected return. Rather think about ways to save more.

2. Invest consistently

Stay invested. Keep your composure during difficult markets – you will almost surely be rewarded for it.

3. Plan

Establish appropriate, realistic and manageable goals.

4. Manage expectations and behaviour

Minimise behavioural and cognitive biases that impede your progress and inhibit your success.

5. Allocate assets

The percentage allocation of cash among asset classes and investment vehicles within asset classes will have an enormous effect on the performance of your investment portfolio.

6. Manage costs and fees

A leading factor in the success or failure of any investment is fees. Every investor needs to count costs.

7. Rebalance your portfolio

Rebalance among investment types, such as an equity portfolio, to improve performance by taking advantage of mean reversion (whereby prices or returns move back to their long-term average).

Also rebalance across investment types (to return, for example, to a desired weighting of stocks and bonds) to make sure your portfolio is consistent with your risk tolerance.

Then rebalance portfolios to be as cost effective and tax efficient as possible.

Conclusion: success is not an event

You probably won’t find yourself in the Tour de France anytime soon, but the concept of aggregating marginal gains can be useful all the same.

An approach that aggregates marginal gains through a disciplined plan that targets high-quality investment opportunities will become increasingly important to achieving financial goals over the next several years.

Chapeau to marginal gains!

Investec Wealth & Investment advises many of South Africa’s foremost families, trusts and charitable foundations in the preservation and appreciation of their wealth. Click here for more information.

Patrick Duggan is a wealth manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.

This article was paid for by Investec.