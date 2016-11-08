Hillary Clinton casts her vote in US election

Chappaqua — Hillary Clinton cast her vote early on Tuesday near her home in New York state, as America chooses whether to make her its first woman president, or elect the populist Donald Trump.

Chanting "Madam President," about 150 supporters turned out to cheer on the Democratic nominee who voted with husband Bill Clinton at an elementary school near their home in Chappaqua.

"I’m so happy, I’m just incredibly happy," said a smiling Clinton as she emerged from the polling station, shaking hands, mingling and chatting with the crowd.

Clinton told reporters after casting her ballot that it was "the most humbling feeling" to vote for herself for the nation’s highest office.

"I know how much responsibility goes with this and so many people are counting on the outcome of this election, what it means for our country," she added. "And I will do the very best I can if I’m fortunate enough to win today." Trump was expected to vote later Tuesday in his precinct in Manhattan.

Clinton has enjoyed a bounce in her poll standing in recent days and leads her Republican rival by 3.3 points nationally in the rolling RealClearPolitics poll average. Later Tuesday the former secretary of state heads to the Javits Convention Center in New York, where her team holds its final election gathering.

AFP