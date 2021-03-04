Remote working could boost tourism sector’s recovery in Western Cape
Provincial government and Wesgro team up with Airbnb to launch remote working ‘vacations’ to encourage local travel
04 March 2021 - 19:27
In a bid to boost SA’s ailing tourism sector, industry players are aiming to take advantage of remote working options now available to many workers to encourage local travel.
Covid-19 has led to more employees working from home, making remote working “vacations” possible. This provides the tourism sector with an opportunity to grow the domestic market amid a slump in international travel...
