National Remote working could boost tourism sector's recovery in Western Cape Provincial government and Wesgro team up with Airbnb to launch remote working 'vacations' to encourage local travel

In a bid to boost SA’s ailing tourism sector, industry players are aiming to take advantage of remote working options now available to many workers to encourage local travel.

Covid-19 has led to more employees working from home, making remote working “vacations” possible. This provides the tourism sector with an opportunity to grow the domestic market amid a slump in international travel...