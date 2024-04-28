DONDO MOGAJANE: BEE failures are a blot on this anniversary
Deliberate actions and decisions are needed to boost employment and business success for black South Africans
28 April 2024 - 05:58
It’s been 30 years since South Africa’s first democratic elections, and our economic environment today looks very different. Within the past few years alone, we have overcome a pandemic, seen the rise of the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution, and witnessed a meteoric shift towards renewable energy.
Yet in many ways, our challenges remain chillingly familiar — poverty, inequality, unemployment. And these three issues can ultimately be traced to the same root cause — failure to implement inclusive economic strategies that will uplift the poor and advance BEE...
