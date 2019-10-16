Money

Financial watchdog warns against using Dynamite Investment Group

The company, which operates in the Vaal area, solicits investments on the promise of returns of 10% for a one-month investment and up to 40% for a 12-month investment

16 October 2019 - 16:16 Money Reporter
When it's too good to be true, it usually is. Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT
When it's too good to be true, it usually is. Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT

The regulator of the financial services sector has issued a warning to the public, advising against doing any financial services business with Dynamite Investment Group.

“People who have invested with Dynamite Investment Group have lost their funds without receiving any return on investment,” the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says.

Dynamite Investment Group is not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS Act) to render any financial advice and intermediary services, the regulator says.

According to the FSCA, the company, which operates in the Vaal area, solicits investments on the promise of returns of 10% for a one-month investment and up to 40% for a 12-month investment. 

“The FSCA has reason to believe Dynamite Investment Group is rendering financial services without authorisation. Any entities or individuals rendering financial services without a licence or being appointed as representatives are acting in contravention of the FAIS Act. Such contravention is an offence, which carries a fine not exceeding R10m or a period of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years.”

Consumers are advised to always check on the credentials of any institution or person claiming to be an authorised FSP, before parting with any money. The FSCA can be contacted using the toll-free number 0800-110-443 or online at www.fsca.co.za/Fais/Search_FSP.htm 

Fern Finance fined R3.5m and kingpin disbarred for 10 years

The financial sector regulator also warns against a WhatsApp forex scam
Money
1 day ago

MET Collective Investments fined R100m for flouting laws

The finance sector regulator rejects Nhlanhla Nene’s dismissal as a reason for a 66% loss in unit trust funds
Money
2 weeks ago

Regulator takes a hard line on retirement funds costs

Authorities will crack the whip over funds that have significantly higher costs than the industry average, which are eating into savings
Economy
1 month ago

Popular Articles

Financial watchdog warns against using Dynamite Investment Group

Money

Fern Finance fined R3.5m and kingpin disbarred for 10 years

Money

DIY investor? Crunch the numbers on retirement savings

Life

MDUDUZI LUTHULI: It’s all systems go if you want your business to grow

Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Regulator swoops on premises of Coin It Trading and Commex Minerals

Money

You might belong to an umbrella fund and not even know it

Money

Tracking devices: pain or gain?

Money