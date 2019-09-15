Tracking devices: pain or gain?

A vehicle tracking device can save you lots of money on your insurance premium but it may also collect detailed data about your driving habits and places you visit, which can be used against you in the event of a claim.

As insurers can, and do, reject claims because of reckless driving, speeding or driving under the influence, your insurer should tell you if it plans to use data collected about your driving habits at the claims stage.

Three large insurers told Money they discount premiums for drivers who agree to have their driving habits monitored but do not use data collected for claims purposes.

This does not mean, however, that your claim could not be repudiated if you were, for instance, speeding or driving recklessly.

The deputy ombudsman for short-term insurance, Edite Teixeira-McKinon, told Money earlier this year that her office had experienced a spike in claims being rejected by insurers on the basis of reckless behaviour, or reckless driving in motor claims.

The insurers back up their claims with either tracking reports that indicate the speed at which the vehicle was travelling just before impact, or other evidence.

Maanda Tshifularo, the head of Dialdirect Insurance, says Dialdirect has an app that uses telematics technology to monitor driving behaviour and enables policyholders to get up to 75% of their premiums as a cash-back benefit each month.