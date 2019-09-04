You might belong to an umbrella fund and not even know it

You might be a member of an umbrella retirement fund and not even know it. You probably don’t realise there could be both advantages and disadvantages in being a member of one of these funds instead of one set up to invest the savings you, your colleagues and employer make.

An umbrella fund is a retirement fund which multiple and possibly unrelated employers may join as opposed to a single fund established for one employer only. Umbrella funds are set up by a large financial institution, usually a life assurer, or by a union or bargaining council. They are very different from what are known as standalone funds, which are set up by a single employer for its employees only.

SA retirement funds are consolidating rapidly with umbrella funds growing strongly at the expense of stand-alone retirement funds. 10X Investments says pooling the retirement savings of members from multiple employers reduces the average cost per member and provides governance of the fund by professional trustees. Members should benefit from higher after-fee returns, it says.

Typically, your employer decides what fund you belong to as it also contributes to the fund on your behalf and it may favour an umbrella fund because the employer has less responsibility. When an umbrella fund is sponsored by a big financial institution it will set up the fund with professional trustees, including its own employees, and typically invest in the systems needed to administer and market the fund. The trustees then agree to buy administration, investment, group life and other services from the sponsor.