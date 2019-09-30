Sars opens doors on Saturdays for the tax season rush

The tax clock is ticking and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) is opening its doors from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays in October 2019 to help you file your income tax return on time.

Assistance offered on Saturdays will be limited to the submission of personal income tax returns and helping you register for and file on the Sars MobiApp, the taxman said in statement.

You don’t have to file a return if you meet all of the following requirements:

Your total employment income for the year before tax is not more than R500,000;

You only receive employment income from one employer for the full tax year;

You have no other form of income, for example from a car allowance, business income, rental income, taxable interest or income from another job; and

You don’t have any additional allowable tax-related deductions to claim, for example medical expenses, retirement annuity contributions and travel expenses.

To avoid frustration, you must take the necessary supporting documents, including your banking details; IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s); certificates [IT3(b)] that you received for any investment income; medical aid certificate(s) for details of medical aid contributions made that do not appear on your IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s); retirement annuity contribution certificates; details of business travel and information about foreign tax credits withheld.

Other relevant documents include completed confirmation of diagnosis of disability form (ITR-DD), if applicable; and financial statements, if applicable for business income.

The closing date for filing personal income tax returns are October 31 for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who file at a branch; December 4 for non-provisional taxpayers who use eFiling or the Sars MobiApp; and January 31 for provisional taxpayers who use eFiling.