Filing is easy — tax is not

Sars is simplifying how you do business with it, but local tax legislation isn’t simple, so you, as a taxpayer, need to make sure you submit the correct information on your tax returns.

Sars has access to a lot of third-party data such as salary and medical scheme information that it uses to fill in tax returns. So when you come to file your return, your information is already filled in. But you’ll still need to check that it is correct and there is no missing information, experts warn.

Delegates at the recent Tax Indaba, held in Sandton, heard details of the enhancements Sars has made to its eFiling and MobiApp intended to make it easy to file your return, and to move people from paper and branch filing to online filing.

Tshilidzi Magada, a senior manager responsible for strategy for individual taxpayers at Sars, says a lot of people still visit various branches. “The issue of high volumes, especially during filing season, remains one of our concerns.”

However, a panel of experts emphasise that you still need to be diligent and check the information on your return. “Taxpayers need to take an active interest in their affairs and not just blindly accept what is pre-populated on the return,” Neil Hughes, director at tax and auditing firm RSM SA, says.

He says there are three areas you need to pay attention to: preparation, filing and assessment.

As you prepare to file your return, gather all your supporting documents, check them for accuracy and keep them in one place. Documents to check include IRP5 certificates, to see if they are correct and what allowances or deductions are included — or excluded; and tax certificates from medical schemes to see if the contributions and rejected claims are accurately reflected.