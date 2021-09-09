WEBINAR | Reignite your business in the new economy

If time waits for no man (or woman) — and if perfect timing doesn’t actually exist — then there is no time like the present to get a business back up and running, even when times are tough. In times of crisis, while the tendency to procrastinate might be overwhelming, there are still ways to kick-start a business and position it to be more relevant and successful.

Deenash Pillay, head of Enterprise Direct Propositions at Standard Bank, believes that while there are certain aspects of entrepreneurial life which may feel insurmountable, there are numerous avenues for business owners to find support as they pivot their businesses.

“It’s been a particularly challenging past 18 months — especially for small business owners — but the growth and recovery of the SA economy depends on the resilience and determination of the SME sector,” says Pillay. “It’s been the motivation for our Standard Bank SME Summit online series which aims to create a road map for entrepreneurs — not only from a strategy and business plan perspective, but from a psychological perspective as well.”

In the first episode of the four-part webcast series, the focus was on finding the right mindset to turn a crisis into an opportunity.

Episode two saw business growth expert Pavlo Phitidis again take the lead with action points to guide small business owners and entrepreneurs to spot the gaps in the market and make the most of the opportunities created by change.

Understanding how to yield positive outcomes with each step of the rebuilding process was the basis of episode three, where a panel of experts discussed real life scenarios for developing a new view on potential leverage points, and how those have an impact on strategy, organisation and operations.

Now, we invite you to once again join Pavlo Phitidis and a panel of turnaround experts in the final episode of the four-part Standard Bank SME Summit online series, presented in partnership with Business Day.

They’ll show you how to develop a growth strategy and access the funding to bring it to life, so that you can accelerate sales and turn your income-generating business into an asset.

Reignite Your Business in the New Economy

Date: September 22

Time: 09.30am-11.00am

By supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners with business banking products like the MyMoBiz account, and the SimplyBlu platform for taking businesses online, Standard Bank is providing the necessary platform for SMEs to manage their money with ease, while focusing on the changes they need to implement to rebuild their businesses.