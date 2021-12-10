Dynamic virtual art exhibit showcases ‘The Resilience of the Human Spirit’

“Bamidele, Luena and Rihlampfu’s art looks at the human body as a contradiction of being both weak and strong, fragile and robust, while focusing on the duality and dualism of the human spirit,” says Bayliss.

“It is essentially the resilience of the human spirit that allows us to keep moving forward. It keeps us alive, forcing us to achieve more, to overcome obstacles and, in short, to endure. Often, the circumstances we experience can lead to a regeneration of the soul and a renewed purpose to prevail.”

Bamidele, who is known for his “Afro-Contemporealism” style, says his “work examines the everyday, innermost activities of mankind, exploring personal and political narratives, focusing mostly on the resilience of the human spirit”.

Luena’s art is a study of individuality over individualism.

“There is a sense in the world at times that being an individual is a collective process — that it is part of a larger argument intended to bring some kind of human liberation, that it is an act of authority and power over the self — which is why I divide these two terms,” he says.