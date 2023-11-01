WEBINAR | Sanlam Investments champions a sustainable future with ‘living investments’
Join the Critical Conversations: Action for impact dialogue to unwrap positive change and challenges in SA
In a world where change is constant, Sanlam’s steadfast commitment to a sustainable future remains resolute.
Living Investments — in people, community and planet, is a new brand campaign highlighting the vision of creating a sustainable future.
Empowering through job creation
Since its investment in Oasis Water, Sanlam Investments has guaranteed access to clean drinking water and ignited local economies through the creation of 1,500 jobs.
Its collaboration with Absolute Pets, where more than 50 new stores have opened, has also generated 165 new job opportunities.
Fostering equality
The Resilient Impact Fund’s commitment to SMEs extends to the Devland social housing project in Soweto, a testament to Sanlam’s dedication to promoting equality in communities.
Comprising 26 three-story buildings and 870 rental apartments, this initiative addresses housing needs.
Sanlam takes a proactive stance regarding pressing challenges in SA including energy security, water scarcity and unemployment
Driving environmental progress
At the heart of Sanlam Investments’ journey to become Africa’s foremost sustainable investor lies its partnership with Robeco and Climate Fund Managers.
Robeco’s local expertise harmonises seamlessly with Sanlam’s mission to empower clients financially and sustainably.
Additionally, its collaboration with Climate Fund Managers provides access to extensive resources and international reach.
Living Investments — in people, community and planet
A convergence of purpose and progress, Living Investments — in people, community and planet underscores Sanlam’s commitment to a sustainable future, where investments breathe life into people, communities and the planet.
Recognising that being catalysts for change demands an ongoing dialogue, Sanlam regularly hosts Critical Conversations events.
A testament of real change, particularly in the realm of socially responsible investing, the business takes a proactive stance regarding pressing challenges in SA including energy security, water scarcity and unemployment.
Join the upcoming Critical Conversations: Action for impact edition on November 8 2023 where speakers will delve into Sanlam’s collective efforts to foster positive, sustainable change.
Event details:
- Date: November 8 2023
- Time: Online: 10am-11.30am
Click here to register for this event.
This article is sponsored by Sanlam Investments.