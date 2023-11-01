WEBINAR | Sanlam Investments champions a sustainable future with ‘living investments’

In a world where change is constant, Sanlam’s steadfast commitment to a sustainable future remains resolute.

Living Investments — in people, community and planet, is a new brand campaign highlighting the vision of creating a sustainable future.

Empowering through job creation

Since its investment in Oasis Water, Sanlam Investments has guaranteed access to clean drinking water and ignited local economies through the creation of 1,500 jobs.

Its collaboration with Absolute Pets, where more than 50 new stores have opened, has also generated 165 new job opportunities.

Fostering equality

The Resilient Impact Fund’s commitment to SMEs extends to the Devland social housing project in Soweto, a testament to Sanlam’s dedication to promoting equality in communities.

Comprising 26 three-story buildings and 870 rental apartments, this initiative addresses housing needs.