Collaboration tools and people-centric focus core to survival in digital workspace

Collaboration between technology and personnel is a future-forward necessity defined by today's business environments.

It is important to look at the tools and technology needed to enhance and embed collaboration in the business, as well as examine the stumbling blocks.

Collaboration has become a critical success factor for organisations wanting to better manage employee relationships and engagement.

The right tools reshape performance and allow people to work from anywhere without compromising productivity, while also creating an environment where teams can thrive.

The enterprise collaboration market is projected to exceed $85.8bn by the end of 2026, according to MarketsandMarkets, reflecting its growing ability to enhance competitive advantage and workplace engagement.

In addition, these tools offer solutions to common impediments to collaboration within organisations.