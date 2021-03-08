Boschendal is building on a 300-year legacy of community, connectedness

As the new CEO of Boschendal, Georgie Davidson is guiding a 335-year-old farm through the twin challenges of a pandemic and a rapidly changing climate that is putting unprecedented pressure on farming and hospitality.

Challenging times

“Make no mistake, we are in a volatile period, one I suspect will continue in some way for at least three to four years.”

Davidson joined Boschendal in August 2020 after spending six years as CEO at the Garden Route's Fancourt Estate. Taking the reins of a business that operates in the wine and hospitality sectors — two sectors that were particularly hard hit by the lockdown — comes with challenges.

“I'm known to be a problem-solver; overcoming challenges is what makes me tick. But more importantly, I felt a strong alignment between the values of the business and my own. I've always contended you can be an astute business-person — or brand — and still have heart. And Boschendal has a lot of heart.”