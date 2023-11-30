Tsogo Sun: will you bet the house, or will you fold?
The company may have an ace up its sleeve in the form of online sports betting platform playTsogo
30 November 2023 - 08:00
While the odds are always in the house’s favour, perhaps by investing in casino group Tsogo Sun the returns could be in yours.
Leisure stocks reliant on foot traffic, such as casinos, were hit hard by lockdown restrictions in 2020 and 2021. The company’s share price has been on a steady winning streak after rebounding off the drastic lows of R1.72 a share during the height of the pandemic. However, movement in the share price for the year to date has been limited, with the counter up only 3.5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.