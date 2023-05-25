Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
Motor companies and governments say the EU’s latest emissions rules are counter-productive
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
The decline in the number of South African listed companies is the subject of market mutterings every time another delisting announcement hits the Stock Exchange News Service.
The JSE has spent two decades trying to reverse this trend. Initiatives such as launching the AltX junior board, facilitating inward dual listings and introducing real estate investment trusts have all been somewhat successful, and the exchange is in the middle of another root-and-branch reform of its listings rules. But despite its best efforts, it has been unable to reverse the trend. . ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Why the JSE is shrinking
The exchange cannot stop the flow of delistings on its own, and it looks as if it has not been able to persuade the National Treasury to implement policies that have been successful elsewhere
The decline in the number of South African listed companies is the subject of market mutterings every time another delisting announcement hits the Stock Exchange News Service.
The JSE has spent two decades trying to reverse this trend. Initiatives such as launching the AltX junior board, facilitating inward dual listings and introducing real estate investment trusts have all been somewhat successful, and the exchange is in the middle of another root-and-branch reform of its listings rules. But despite its best efforts, it has been unable to reverse the trend. . ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.