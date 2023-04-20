Opinion / On My Mind

ON MY MIND

TREASURY RESPONSE: How the Treasury sees the JSE’s listings squeeze

In our cover story of April 6, we suggested that the JSE’s big shrink isn’t the fault of the exchange alone, and argued for regulatory changes to drive investments into the small- and mid-cap sector. The Treasury says otherwise

20 April 2023 - 05:00 the national treasury

The National Treasury does have concerns that the number of listings of smaller businesses on public exchanges is not growing.

However, this isn’t a uniquely South African issue. Primary listings are declining in many jurisdictions, notably in Europe. The only region that has had an increase in listings is Asia...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.