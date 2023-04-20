The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
An arrest warrant has now been issued to ensure Steinhoff’s former CEO faces fraud charges in Germany
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
The National Treasury does have concerns that the number of listings of smaller businesses on public exchanges is not growing.
However, this isn’t a uniquely South African issue. Primary listings are declining in many jurisdictions, notably in Europe. The only region that has had an increase in listings is Asia...
ON MY MIND
TREASURY RESPONSE: How the Treasury sees the JSE’s listings squeeze
In our cover story of April 6, we suggested that the JSE’s big shrink isn’t the fault of the exchange alone, and argued for regulatory changes to drive investments into the small- and mid-cap sector. The Treasury says otherwise
