Markets

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: The real reasons why the JSE is shrinking

Business Day TV spoke to Giulietta Talevi, Money and Investing Editor for Financial Mail

13 April 2023 - 16:58 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE has shed about 20% of its companies over the past decade. Companies have argued that the exchange is too expensive and the regulations are too onerous; but critics say on a benchmark basis against other stock exchanges that have been able to attract listings, the JSE is actually cheap.

Giulietta Talevi, Money and Investing Editor for Financial Mail, joined Business Day TV to unpack the reasons behind SA’s shrinking stock exchange and some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold rises for third consecutive day on hopes of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on US consumer inflation
Markets
3.
Global markets rally as hopes of rate cuts mount
Markets
4.
JSE firmer as investors digest US consumer ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: The real reasons why the JSE is shrinking
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.