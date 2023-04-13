Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
The JSE has shed about 20% of its companies over the past decade. Companies have argued that the exchange is too expensive and the regulations are too onerous; but critics say on a benchmark basis against other stock exchanges that have been able to attract listings, the JSE is actually cheap.
Giulietta Talevi, Money and Investing Editor for Financial Mail, joined Business Day TV to unpack the reasons behind SA’s shrinking stock exchange and some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain.
WATCH: The real reasons why the JSE is shrinking
Business Day TV spoke to Giulietta Talevi, Money and Investing Editor for Financial Mail
