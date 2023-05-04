The rise and rise of A2X

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
With more than half the JSE’s top 40 stocks now also featuring on A2X, the secondary listing platform may soon go head-to-head with its venerable forebear.
A2X could transform into a primary exchange once regulations allow for it, which would mean competing directly with the JSE.
When it launched in 2017 with just three listings — African Rainbow Capital (ARC), Peregrine Holdings and Coronation Fund Managers — A2X had a market cap of R14bn. With 118 instruments now listed, this has soared to about R7-trillion. Other heavy hitters on the exchange include Absa, Investec, Sasol, Mr Price Group and, more recently, Shoprite.
Regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Reserve Bank, the exchange can only host companies that have a primary listing on another approved exchange.
“We call ourselves an ‘infrastructure business’,” says A2X CEO Kevin Brady, who says the low fee structure, narrower spreads and increased liquidity offer savings for shareholders.
Brady says A2X uses state-of-the-art technology licensed from Aquis Exchange in the UK. While the JSE uses the same matching-engine technology as the London Stock Exchange, its post-trade broker dealing accounting (BDA) system is now more than 30 years old. “We like to think ours is infinitely more efficient.”
Says Brady: “We estimate total available savings of about R650m [for investors] a year. We further estimate that this figure could double as and when the remaining public companies elect to have a secondary listing on A2X.”
Peter Armitage, founder of Anchor Capital and Astoria, who has extensive experience in stockbroking, wealth management and financial markets, says A2X is “bringing some competition to the JSE, keeping them on their toes from a cost and other perspective”.
“It doesn’t materially change the lives of most of the parties, other than guys being able to trade at a lower cost.” In light of this, he is surprised that companies were slow to sign up to A2X. “I think they didn’t know what they didn’t know. People looked at it and didn’t know if it brought extra cost or risk; it didn’t. As a stockbroker we’re largely indifferent to where stocks are traded, we don’t make more or less money, we would facilitate wherever our clients want to trade.”
Listing on A2X is free and carries no additional regulatory burden, because a company’s primary listing ensures it is already compliant. Still, it’s another layer of admin for managers.
But, says Alan Hartdegen, head of investor relations at Absa, shareholders asked the bank to list, given A2X’s lower trading costs. “It was a very easy process to secondary-list on A2X. We also support developing South Africa’s capital markets; for example, we were the first issuer to secondary-list exchange traded funds on A2X in mid-2019, plus Absa Capital is one of the brokers that trade on A2X.”
He says the exchange accounts for more trading in Absa than the group had expected — averaging about 5% of total trade last month, with a single-day high of almost 10%.
Merlin Rajah, head of equities electronic product at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking, says many companies don’t understand the ease of a secondary listing and are resistant to change. “These companies would therefore shy away if there’s more work for them or believe it may lead to more regulatory risk that could have financial implications. Some may think it could fragment their already dwindling liquidity, without understanding all the benefits.”
A2X itself makes its money through transaction, clearing and post-trade fees. The end-to-end cost of these fees is about half that of the JSE.
After nearly seven years, momentum is building for A2X. Brady reports a record number of transactions in March — up 50% on its previous record.
The company — whose owners include ARC, private equity company Avant-Garde, staff and some smaller shareholders such as Absa — is now exploring the possibility of introducing primary listings of exchange traded products, a model that has had much success in the US and Europe.
Rajah argues that small- to mid-cap shares stand to benefit most from listing on A2X. On the JSE, there’s a BDA fee per trade, a deterrent to trading that can hurt a company’s liquidity.
As A2X develops its offering, “it will also be very good for the retail players, the man on the street, buying and selling shares. You really need them trading actively to have a thriving and balanced ecosystem,” he says.
A2X doesn’t charge a live market-data fee as the JSE does, and Rajah expects this will be an incentive for more retail financial service providers and brokers to redirect business to it.
Several companies, such as British American Tobacco, Richemont and Anglo American, have dual listings locally and offshore. When glitches halt trading on the JSE, as occasionally happens, these companies still trade offshore, leaving many local asset managers and hedge funds with no ability to get in and out of positions. “That’s why we’ve seen multiple exchanges form, all around the world, within the same jurisdiction, to offer a backup and for competitive pricing,” says Rajah.
A draft financial services review is under way, looking to align South Africa with best practice but it will probably take another two to three years
Though the Financial Markets Act 2012 opened up capital markets for competition, regulators appear not to have envisaged an environment with cross-listings and the need for post-trade interoperability. Says Brady: “A draft financial services review is under way, looking to align South Africa with best practice but it will probably take another two to three years before it’s implemented.”
He complains that A2X is the victim of an antiquated status quo. “In places like Australia and Europe, regulators first introduced a set of rules that not only enabled competition but also created a level playing field on which to compete. We are fighting out-of-date regulation to try to establish our market. Our view is if you want to compete in the primary space, regulation needs to change to allow companies to migrate listings; at this point one would have to delist and relist.”
Tshepo Maseko, chair of Peresec, the country’s largest brokerage, says the biggest driver of trade for A2X is the lower cost for the end client, but brokers won’t fully exploit this until there is more volume. They have to invest in the technology to provide access for clients, and this investment takes time to recoup.
“The more listings there are, the more brokers are registered and then there will be more flow and trade,” Maseko says. “And the more that happens, hopefully everyone will realise the benefits.”
