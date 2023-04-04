Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite listing takes A2X market cap just shy of R7-trillion

SA’s biggest retailer set to start trading shares on the alternative exchange from April 11

The secondary listing of Shoprite on A2X Markets will take the market capitalisation of the five-year-old bourse to almost R7-trillion even as listings on the JSE dwindle.

SA’s biggest retailer, which is valued at R131.65bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday it will offer its shares for trading on the alternative exchange on April 11...

