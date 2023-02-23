Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Remgro, the venerable investment trust and probably the share every South African should own, could look a very different — and arguably more compelling — beast in five years’ time.
Though older market hands will caution that the wheels tend to move slowly at Remgro (and its predecessor Rembrandt), there is certainly enough evidence that a radical revamp of the Stellenbosch-based group is already well under way...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Remgro’s radical revamp
The investment company is pushing hard to change the composition of its R120bn portfolio, putting a clear emphasis on holding mainly unlisted investments
Remgro, the venerable investment trust and probably the share every South African should own, could look a very different — and arguably more compelling — beast in five years’ time.
Though older market hands will caution that the wheels tend to move slowly at Remgro (and its predecessor Rembrandt), there is certainly enough evidence that a radical revamp of the Stellenbosch-based group is already well under way...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.