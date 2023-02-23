Special Reports

Remgro’s radical revamp

The investment company is pushing hard to change the composition of its R120bn portfolio, putting a clear emphasis on holding mainly unlisted investments

23 February 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss​

Remgro, the venerable investment trust and probably the share every South African should own, could look a very different — and arguably more compelling — beast in five years’ time.

Though older market hands will caution that the wheels tend to move slowly at Remgro (and its predecessor Rembrandt), there is certainly enough evidence that a radical revamp of the Stellenbosch-based group is already well under way...

