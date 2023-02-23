Special Reports

Mix Telematics: Tracking a roller-coaster

MiX Telematics has been up and down, but up seems to be the likely trajectory now — and look at the exchange rate

23 February 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

What a strange trip it’s been for MiX Telematics in the past year. The share blipped down under 460c in August 2022 before rebounding to nearly 620c in mid-September, only to slump back under 500c near the end of 2022.

With hindsight, punters who picked up MiX in January this year — when the share trundled as low as 475c — are probably feeling rather content. The share is back around 560c after some encouraging noises were made at the third-quarter results announcement early in February...

