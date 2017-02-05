DIRECTORY: Exchange-traded funds
A complete directory of tax-free ETFs available on the market. For each TFSA we include information on the risk level, underlying investments, costs and ideal investment period
There are about 40 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are eligble for TFSAs. There are two ways of investing in these - either directly with the ETF provider, or via a stockbroker which allows you to buy or sell ETFs within a tax-free stockbroking account.
TFSA Exchange-traded funds by Times Media on Scribd
