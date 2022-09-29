The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
There is an ancient ubuntu-Asian aphorism that says: “If you want prosperity for a year, plant crops; if you want prosperity for a decade, plant trees; but if you want sustainable prosperity for a hundred years and beyond, invest in people.”
When SA’s democracy took off in 1994, the hopes and dreams of many, particularly the historically oppressed during the years of legalised white and male supremacy, was that political and legal freedoms would translate to shared prosperity. ..
THULI MADONSELA: Imagine if SA invested in its people ...
It’s clear that with anger rising, the country needs to invest in its biggest resource. The example of Rwanda shows how it could be done differently
