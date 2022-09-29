×

Opinion / Protected Space

THULI MADONSELA: Imagine if SA invested in its people ...

It’s clear that with anger rising, the country needs to invest in its biggest resource. The example of Rwanda shows how it could be done differently

29 September 2022 - 05:00

There is an ancient ubuntu-Asian aphorism that says: “If you want prosperity for a year, plant crops; if you want prosperity for a decade, plant trees; but if you want sustainable prosperity for a hundred years and beyond, invest in people.”

When SA’s democracy took off in 1994, the hopes and dreams of many, particularly the historically oppressed during the years of legalised white and male supremacy, was that political and legal freedoms would translate to shared prosperity. ..

