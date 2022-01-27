Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: What Cyril should do at Sona We need to build self-reliant, sustainable communities. That can only come from a shift in thinking B L Premium

Renowned physicist Albert Einstein once said: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."

As a democracy, SA has been stuck when it comes to making meaningful socioeconomic progress, despite its venerated constitution. Could it be that we keep doing the same things over and over, regardless of the outcome?..