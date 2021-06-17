Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: A cautionary tale of sister Jenny While the new Africa free trade agreement has much promise, start-ups hoping to benefit need to approach it with caution BL PREMIUM

The African Continental Free Trade Area is a glimmer of hope for the continent as it tries to chart a recovery from the economic devastation of Covid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extolled this agreement as having vast potential to ignite intracontinental trade. If it works as intended, trade on the continent will be less cumbersome — tariffs will be liberalised or dismantled; protective trade barriers will be removed; and licensing will be much easier...