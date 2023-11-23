TOBY SHAPSHAK: Musk killed Twitter; he just doesn’t know it
There’s no coming back — not when your platform glorifies Hitler and Nazis
23 November 2023 - 05:00
By amplifying an antisemitic conspiracy theory, Elon Musk has arguably killed off X, the once-thriving social platform formerly called Twitter. But because he’s in such an ivory tower — and convinced of his own rectitude — he doesn’t realise how far his arrogance and impulsiveness have taken him over the edge.
Last week, when Musk retweeted this nonsense and claimed it was “the actual truth”, he crossed a line from which X will never recover. ..
