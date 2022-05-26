Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Musk’s multitasking revs into red zone Tesla’s stock price plunge coincides with a Musk bid for Twitter and a rant about the Democrats B L Premium

It’s hard to overlook the $400bn hit to Tesla’s value since CEO Elon Musk disclosed on April 4 that he had bought 9.2% of Twitter shares for $2.9bn.

The share price has plunged more than 40% since then; this “vaporising” of the formerly $1-trillion company “has called attention to the risks that the company faces”, writes The New York Times (NYT). “These include increasing competition, a dearth of new products, lawsuits accusing the company of racial discrimination and significant production problems at Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, which it uses to supply Asia and Europe.”..