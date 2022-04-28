TOBY SHAPSHAK: Wordle reminds us how great word games are
Playing such games is human nature, and having this one made it easier — and more fun — to be in the middle of a pandemic
28 April 2022 - 05:00
What’s your Wordle score? It seems this question has rocked the world for the past few months. And it’s fantastic. Word games are part of human life and have evolved into brilliant games like Scrabble, crosswords and others.
I grew up with a crossword-loving mother, and my parents played the Target word game every day with each other. We played Scrabble at every opportunity — it was my mother’s favourite game. On every trip “I spy with my little eye” was played, and today this habit is being continued in our car with our four-year-old...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now