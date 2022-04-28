Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Wordle reminds us how great word games are Playing such games is human nature, and having this one made it easier — and more fun — to be in the middle of a pandemic B L Premium

What’s your Wordle score? It seems this question has rocked the world for the past few months. And it’s fantastic. Word games are part of human life and have evolved into brilliant games like Scrabble, crosswords and others.

I grew up with a crossword-loving mother, and my parents played the Target word game every day with each other. We played Scrabble at every opportunity — it was my mother’s favourite game. On every trip “I spy with my little eye” was played, and today this habit is being continued in our car with our four-year-old...