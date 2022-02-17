TOBY SHAPSHAK: Broadband still in the doldrums
Despite innumerable presidential decrees and Sona promises, no new spectrum has been licensed in 15 years
17 February 2022 - 05:00
Listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), I wondered if this is the year we can take his promises seriously. It was filled with the usual worthy pledges, but this was new: "We all know that government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs."
I’m using the quote in full to highlight the phrase "We all know". At least we now know that the government knows. This hasn’t seemed to be the case in the past, and many ANC leaders don’t appear to agree — not least fossil fuel fan Gwede Mantashe...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now