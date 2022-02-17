Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Broadband still in the doldrums Despite innumerable presidential decrees and Sona promises, no new spectrum has been licensed in 15 years B L Premium

Listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), I wondered if this is the year we can take his promises seriously. It was filled with the usual worthy pledges, but this was new: "We all know that government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs."

I’m using the quote in full to highlight the phrase "We all know". At least we now know that the government knows. This hasn’t seemed to be the case in the past, and many ANC leaders don’t appear to agree — not least fossil fuel fan Gwede Mantashe...