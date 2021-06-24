Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: A minimum of tax justice for Big Tech A global minimum tax came a step closer at the G7 summit, where it was called ‘fit for the global digital age’. Let’s hope so BL PREMIUM

It is one of those awkward posed photographs after a high-level international meeting — people standing stiffly at arm’s length, being cheerful for the camera but not too cheerful because the pandemic is still raging in poor countries.

This month, it was mostly finance ministers at the G7 summit in London, arrayed on the steps of Lancaster House. Yes, the venue of the 1979 Lancaster House agreement that ended the bush war in the then Rhodesia and led to the birth of Zimbabwe. More people are likely to recognise the landmark for its appearance in Netflix’s drama The Crown; it also featured in Downton Abbey and The King’s Speech...