TOBY SHAPSHAK: It’s time to turn off location tracking
Surveillance capitalism is a major threat to personal privacy: it’s time to turn off location tracking on your smartphone
11 February 2021 - 05:00
"We stopped the voting in the house," tweeted Ronnie Vincent, one of the participants in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, during the event.
But Vincent, the owner of a pest control firm from Kentucky, insisted he didn’t enter the building. The only problem, according to a blockbuster exposé by The New York Times, is that he did. "There is no way that my phone shows me in there," he told the paper. The data says otherwise...
