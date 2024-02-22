SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Politicians are writing cheques the government can’t cash
In the search for fiscal stability, five factors are likely to shape South Africa’s discourse in the medium term
Amid a volatile global landscape characterised by geopolitical tensions and moderating economic growth, South Africa finds itself grappling with a host of internal challenges that imperil its fiscal stability.
Despite concerted efforts to uphold sustainable public finances, factors such as energy and logistics impediments, an uncertain political environment and a narrow and overextended tax base pose significant hurdles to the government’s revenue growth in the medium term. This comes amid rising demand for the government to expand its social welfare reach and rescue financially distressed state-owned entities (SOEs)...
