SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Frightening future as safe water dries up
Is South Africa in a water crisis? The Blue, Green and No Drop water reports released last week would certainly suggest so. The authorities, perhaps not so much
14 December 2023 - 05:00
It must take an event of cataclysmic proportions for water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu to admit there’s a crisis in his portfolio.
Last October, when taps ran dry in the economic heartland of South Africa, he told us not to fret, there was water in the dams. The problem, he glibly added, was water provision at local level and, “as we all know, municipalities have been declining lately”...
