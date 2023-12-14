HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion / On My Mind

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Frightening future as safe water dries up

Is South Africa in a water crisis? The Blue, Green and No Drop water reports released last week would certainly suggest so. The authorities, perhaps not so much

14 December 2023 - 05:00
by Shirley de Villiers

It must take an event of cataclysmic proportions for water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu to admit there’s a crisis in his portfolio.   

Last October, when taps ran dry in the economic heartland of South Africa, he told us not to fret, there was water in the dams. The problem, he glibly added, was water provision at local level and, “as we all know, municipalities have been declining lately”...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.