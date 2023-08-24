SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Decoding the sexism economy
Research points to a clear link between a country’s productivity growth and its efforts to bolster participation by women
When Malta, a tiny nation in the Mediterranean, joined the EU in 2004, only 34% of its labour force were women. Since then, a big shift has taken place.
By 2020, 67% of Maltese women were working — a participation rate that has outpaced the rest of Europe — and this rose to 73% last year. ..
