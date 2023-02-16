The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Heart and head collide as consumers balance desirability with affordability
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
Fiscal policy space has shrunk in the post-pandemic world. The Covid crisis was a painful reminder of the importance of reinstating financial buffers during healthier economic periods.
Countries are staring down wider fiscal deficits and inflated debt ratios. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expecting inflation to remain above pre-pandemic levels in more than 80% of economies in 2024, scope for lowering interest rates to encourage higher growth in domestic demand remains constrained. ..
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Tough fiscal decisions can’t be postponed
With good management, the government can prioritise cost-cutting while accelerating inclusive growth
