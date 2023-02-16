Opinion / On My Mind

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Tough fiscal decisions can’t be postponed

With good management, the government can prioritise cost-cutting while accelerating inclusive growth

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 05:00 Sanisha Packirisamy

Fiscal policy space has shrunk in the post-pandemic world. The Covid crisis was a painful reminder of the importance of reinstating financial buffers during healthier economic periods.

Countries are staring down wider fiscal deficits and inflated debt ratios. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expecting inflation to remain above pre-pandemic levels in more than 80% of economies in 2024, scope for lowering interest rates to encourage higher growth in domestic demand remains constrained. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.